Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 14th (ANIP, AUPH, AXDX, BBSI, CME, CRHM, CTXS, CVIA, EGBN, EPAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 14th:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Relx (LON:REL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,120 ($27.89).

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.