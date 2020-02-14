Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 14th (AF, AIG, AIR, AIZ, AMN, ANET, ASML, ATO, ATVI, AYX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €10.15 ($11.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Air France KLM SA alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €156.00 ($181.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €316.00 ($367.44) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $152.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $430.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.40 ($6.28) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $275.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $258.00 to $288.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $255.00 to $300.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.50 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $185.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $117.00 to $121.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $71.00 to $76.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $163.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $169.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €89.95 ($104.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $102.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $143.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $227.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $300.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $141.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $168.10 to $173.80. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $179.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $228.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €211.00 ($245.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $187.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $156.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $136.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $285.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $99.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $71.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $283.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $165.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $96.00 to $102.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $403.00 to $424.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $46.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $410.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $285.00 to $375.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $117.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $106.00 to $116.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $164.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.