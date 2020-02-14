Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/19/2019 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

DGX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

