Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Yangarra Resources (YGR)

Yangarra Resources (TSE: YGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/12/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.10 to C$1.85.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

1/31/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

YGR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.01. 77,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.68. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.