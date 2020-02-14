Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits One Day Volume of $6,185.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $6,185.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

