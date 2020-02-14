IOST Hits Market Capitalization of $100.89 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinZest, Ethfinex and BitMax. Over the last week, IOST has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $100.89 million and $53.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDAX, BitMax, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Koinex, Coineal, GOPAX, BitMart, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Bitkub, WazirX, DDEX, ABCC, Livecoin, CoinBene, Bitrue, CoinZest, BigONE, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

