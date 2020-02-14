IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. 868,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

