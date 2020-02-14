IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Sandler

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $8.44 on Thursday, reaching $141.53. 25,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,410. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 147,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

