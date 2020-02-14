IQeon (IQN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,439.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00007469 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $3.48 million and $14,439.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

