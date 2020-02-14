IQIYI (IQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) recently:

2/5/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – IQIYI had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA to .

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

1/21/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

12/20/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.93. 4,021,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.91. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

