Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,610. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.