iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 132,191 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

