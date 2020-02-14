iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. 6,508,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

