iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $345,886,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $290,774,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,557,000 after buying an additional 598,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $338.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.