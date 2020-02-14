iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000.

IJH opened at $209.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

