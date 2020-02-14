iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $209.52. 78,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

