iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.