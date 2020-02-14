iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,141.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 138,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

