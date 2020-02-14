iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,339,000.

EEM stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

