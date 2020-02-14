iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $191.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

