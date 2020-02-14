iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $191.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

