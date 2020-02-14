iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $138.48. 987,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,540. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

