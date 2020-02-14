iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $170.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

