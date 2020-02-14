Israel Chemicals Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Israel Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Israel Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Israel Chemicals to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 133,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

