Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

ICL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

