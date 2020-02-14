Italo (XTA) Market Cap Reaches $32,999.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Italo has a market cap of $32,999.00 and $87.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,744,001 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.