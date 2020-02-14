Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) versus Tufin Software Technologies (OTCMKTS:TUFN) Critical Survey

Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iteknik and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteknik N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -17.72% -54.40% -15.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteknik and Tufin Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteknik $3.38 million 0.08 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 5.43 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Iteknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iteknik and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 76.69%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Iteknik.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Iteknik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

