ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

