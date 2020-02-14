ITV (LON:ITV) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

ITV stock opened at GBX 135.25 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.93. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

