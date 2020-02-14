J2 Global Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $97.69 on Friday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,553,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

