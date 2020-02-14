J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of J2 Global worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 86,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

JCOM stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.