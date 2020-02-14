Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) CFO Kevin D. Williams Sells 9,453 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. 350,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

