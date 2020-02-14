Jarvis+ Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44,160.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $201,378.00 and $44,160.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,732,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

