Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $213,270.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.