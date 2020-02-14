Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

SMCAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.67. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.