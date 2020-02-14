Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,490. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92, a PEG ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.