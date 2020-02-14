Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 8,710

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

SPX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price (up from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,379.23 ($110.22).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 9,290 ($122.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,405 ($84.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,070.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,418.27.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

