Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 105

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 94.70 ($1.25).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 72.92 ($0.96) on Friday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.07.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

