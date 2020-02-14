Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,613 ($100.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,668.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,328.85.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

