Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

ETR:JEN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €26.72 ($31.07). The stock had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.80. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

