Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Jernigan Capital posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

JCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of JCAP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.54. 280,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,717. The stock has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

