JET8 1-Day Volume Tops $2,054.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market cap of $325,803.00 and $2,054.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.03501760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003040 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

