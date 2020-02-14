Jewel (JWL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 64% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

