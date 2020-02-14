JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

