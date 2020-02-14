Jibrel Network Trading Down 10% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $7,041.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.98 or 0.06157244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00128229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

