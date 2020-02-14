Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $401,080.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,775.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $83,582.46.

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

