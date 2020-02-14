John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. 17,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $82.47 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

