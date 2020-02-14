John F. Rathgeber Purchases 8,500 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 8,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00.

NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 59,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watford by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

