Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

