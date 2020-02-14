Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.